Kick off the season of giving with Chasing Santa 5k and Cycling Santa 15-miler

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several organizations across the Pikes Peak region are teaming up to give back to children in need this holiday season.
On Saturday, December 5 you can celebrate Christmas with the Chasing Santa 5K/Cycling Santa 15-miler.
This holiday event is designed for the whole family. Instead of a race day t-shirt, you will receive a complete Santa suit, pants, jacket, belt, hat and beard to keep.
Participants are asked to bring a toy donation for Christmas Unlimited.
Due to current health guidelines, the event will limit capacity and do race waves.
9Round Kick Boxing is sponsoring the 5K, and Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort is sponsoring the cycling portion.
