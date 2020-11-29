Kick off the season of giving with Chasing Santa 5k and Cycling Santa 15-miler

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several organizations across the Pikes Peak region are teaming up to give back to children in need this holiday season.

On Saturday, December 5 you can celebrate Christmas with the Chasing Santa 5K/Cycling Santa 15-miler.

This holiday event is designed for the whole family. Instead of a race day t-shirt, you will receive a complete Santa suit, pants, jacket, belt, hat and beard to keep.

Participants are asked to bring a toy donation for Christmas Unlimited.

Due to current health guidelines, the event will limit capacity and do race waves.

​9Round Kick Boxing is sponsoring the 5K, and Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort is sponsoring the cycling portion.

Tap here to learn more and register.