(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Get in the holiday spirit with a murder mystery! Iron Springs Chateau Theatre in Manitou Springs presents ‘A Very Dickens Murder,’ a fun adventure where you are the detective!

Shows run Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, and 23. Tickets are $60 per person and include a cocktail happy hour, three-course meal, sing-a-long caroling, and an ugly sweater contest.

The Iron Springs Chateau Theatre is located at 444 S. Ruxton Avenue next to the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway in Manitou Springs. Check out the website for tickets!