(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Long-time, local food critic Matthew Schniper sat down with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister to discuss his new project, ‘Side Dish with Schniper.’ After being laid off from the CS Indy in March 2023, Schniper decided it was time to apply his 20 years of experience in the Colorado Springs food scene to a new independent endeavor.

“I’ve been a professional food critic since 2006, building on 10 years prior culinary industry experience,” said Schniper. “I love this city and it’s an honor to cover the industry and play the critic role.

Schniper says that documenting, policing, championing – just telling peoples’ stories while providing a utilitarian service to the community is what readers will find on his website and in his newsletters.

Many of us post pictures of our restaurant food and experiences on our social media but Schniper says that makes what he does as a professional even more important. “Those individual posts can be dubious,” says Schniper. “You don’t know who posted it, what their relationship is to the restaurant.”

“I fill in the rest of the story,” Shniper continued. “The history, the context, the interview with the Chef, more in-depth.”

