(GREELEY, Colo.) — A seemingly ordinary warehouse in Greeley, Colorado, fittingly off 13th street, holds a house of horrors — or at least supplies them.

At the helm of Distortions Unlimited, are Owners, Marsha and Ed.

Ed says his love for making monsters started as a child. “I was just a kid watching Outer Limits and stuff like that…. when I went to college, I never thought I could make a career out of it, but the career found me.”

For 45 years, the duo has made what nightmares could only dream of being, shipping ghoulish beings globally. “It goes all over the world, literally, in places you’d never even think,” Ed said while Marsha noted they were working around the clock to meet all of their Halloween orders.

A warehouse with about 44,000 square feet, the tight-knit group of workers is creating year-round, noting about a week-long break post-Halloween before brainstorming of ideas and creations begins for the following season.

Marsha and Ed note that while they create many of the concepts produced at Distortions Unlimited, it’s a collaborative effort with often outside creatives.