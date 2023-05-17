Young Entrepreneurs of Colorado Springs is holding its Summer Market this weekend. .

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This Saturday young entrepreneurs will be selling their wares at their annual summer market.

Kids ages 4 to 17 can participate and Labrisa Jimenez, the founder of Colorado Springs Young Entrepreneurs, said children in the program learn life skills like organization, money management, problem-solving, and communication.

Onnalise is seven years old and has been crafting for four years. Her business is called “NaNas’ Gems” and she makes keychains, bracelets, necklaces, trinkets, party favors, and art.

Jaxon Daniel is another young entrepreneur who started spray painting after seeing videos on YouTube. He is eight years old and in second grade. His business is called “JD Kreations.”

The summer market is taking place Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus on 20 W. Pikes Peak Avenue.