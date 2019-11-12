YOT Club event returns this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s an event that has been bringing class and charity to Colorado Springs since 1997, and each year it gets bigger and better.

Abby Kappel and Courtney Hadl stopped by the FOX21 News studio to talk about this year’s YOT club event featuring food, fun and live entertainment.

This year’s event is Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Mansion on Tejon Street.

Admission is $10, plus two unwrapped toys and a book.

The event supports four different local organizations. More information can be found at yotclub.org.