(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An ingredient used as a sweetener in chocolates, gum and marijuana gummies is dangerous, even deadly, for dogs.

Brielle David, CEO and Technician with Animal ER Care, in Colorado Springs said Xylitol is an artificial sweetener that is put in a lot of different products. If a dog ingests it, it can cause a drop in blood sugar and potentially fatal liver damage.

Xylitol can be found in sugar-free chewing gum, certain peanut butter, and other foods. David said they’re also learning dispensaries are adding it to their THC products and dogs are coming in for care for both Xylitol and THC ingestion.

Signs of ingestion may include a change of behavior, vomiting, seizures, or incontinence.

David said concerned pet parents should call an Animal Poison Control Center or see a veterinarian as soon as possible.

With Halloween coming up, David said to keep a close eye on any candy in the house and keep it stored in a safe location away from any pets.