(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southern Colorado is full of talented people, including writers, and a few of them and their work will be on display at an upcoming “Winter Book Bash.”

The event will feature more than two dozen local authors, as well as treats, drinks, live music, and crafts for the entire family.

Local published authors Tracey Barski and C.H. Lyn helped organize the event and said they hope it helps connect readers to local writers and creates community.

The event is free at the YMCA on First & Main on Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. RSVP is requested but not required. Those can be done at either of the author’s websites or on the Facebook event page. Books by the authors will be available for purchase.

Barski and Lyn said a wide variety of genres would be represented; from children’s books to non-fiction to romance to sci-fi to thriller and more.