Virtual comedy night to benefit Special Kids Special Families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Special Kids Special Families’ annual Night of Comedy is going virtual this year.

The online event is happening October 10 at 6 p.m. Viewers can watch on Special Kids Special Families’ Facebook and YouTube pages. No registration fee is required.

The evening includes an exclusive act by comedian Steve Mazan and a special performance by Zach’s Place kids.

Virtual attendees will be able to bid on amazing silent auction packages.

Proceeds from the event benefit Zach’s Place, a Special Kids Special Families program for children with disabilities in the Pikes Peak region.

