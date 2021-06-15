Victory Service Dogs launches new kids program with golf fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A local non-profit that helps disabled veterans, first responders and now kids obtain service dogs is holding a charity golf tournament next month and there’s still time to sign up.

Victory Service Dogs is holding the charity golf tournament Wednesday, July 14th at the Antler Creek Golf Course in Peyton. Register to play or sign up as a sponsor here: Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament (golfstatus.com)

Lisbeth Keen, Head of Marketing and Project Management, explains to Abbie Burke how the tournament will help launch their new program VictoryKids!