(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Chef Janon, local chef and culinary instructor, is back with inspiring and creative ways to destress the Thanksgiving meal.

Build the Perfect Plate

  • Start with the carbs
  • Add the meat
  • Finish with cranberry sauce for a pop of color

The Best Leftover Sandwich

  • Whole wheat bread toasted
  • Spread a mixture of cream cheese and cranberry sauce/relish on one piece
  • Spread a mixture of hot chilli oil and butter on the other
  • Fill with turkey
  • Pour gravy on stuffing, make stuffing patty and place in sandwich
  • Cut and enjoy!

Lovely Leftovers

  • Package leftover sides in muffin tins
  • PRO TIP: Use last season’s tins (Halloween) and purchase on sale
  • Leftovers can then be popped into the oven in the tins to be reheated
  • To send gravy, place a baggie in a cup or jar and pour into that. Then seal and send.

Thankful for an Instant Pot Soup

  • Use the saute setting and melt butter
  • Add stuffing and roasted veggies
  • Stir in mashed potatoes & shredded turkey
  • Add chicken stock (low sodium) to cover
  • Hit “Soup” button or High Pressure for 45 minutes with a quick release
  • Garnish with dinner roll croutons, fried onions and a gravy and/or heavy cream drizzle