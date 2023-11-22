(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Chef Janon, local chef and culinary instructor, is back with inspiring and creative ways to destress the Thanksgiving meal.
Build the Perfect Plate
- Start with the carbs
- Add the meat
- Finish with cranberry sauce for a pop of color
The Best Leftover Sandwich
- Whole wheat bread toasted
- Spread a mixture of cream cheese and cranberry sauce/relish on one piece
- Spread a mixture of hot chilli oil and butter on the other
- Fill with turkey
- Pour gravy on stuffing, make stuffing patty and place in sandwich
- Cut and enjoy!
Lovely Leftovers
- Package leftover sides in muffin tins
- PRO TIP: Use last season’s tins (Halloween) and purchase on sale
- Leftovers can then be popped into the oven in the tins to be reheated
- To send gravy, place a baggie in a cup or jar and pour into that. Then seal and send.
Thankful for an Instant Pot Soup
- Use the saute setting and melt butter
- Add stuffing and roasted veggies
- Stir in mashed potatoes & shredded turkey
- Add chicken stock (low sodium) to cover
- Hit “Soup” button or High Pressure for 45 minutes with a quick release
- Garnish with dinner roll croutons, fried onions and a gravy and/or heavy cream drizzle