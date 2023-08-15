(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Transforming tragedy into triumph is a difficult journey, but it is possible, and one woman is on a mission to show others how.

Linda Shively, a self-described “True Joy Expert,” lost her daughter at a young age. She has since created a successful fundraising walk for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

She has also written a book describing her journey in detail called, “Getting to Joy.”

She offers three tips on how to transform tragedy into triumph:

Laughter Yoga (International Laughter) Tell Your Story Leave a Legacy

More tips and resources are available on Shively’s website and her full interview with FOX21 Morning News can be viewed in the video player above.