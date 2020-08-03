Tips for working parents preparing for back to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As schools are releasing their plans for what this upcoming year is going to look like, working parents have to be ready to jump in with virtual learning at a moment’s notice. Local mother, realtor and founder of the Success Collective Jessica Daniels stopped by the FOX21 studio to share some helpful tips.

Recognize the opportunity Be organized Give yourself some grace

The Success Collective is a networking group that is all about women supporting women. The group is hosting a community event August 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ashley’s Attic and Ola Juice Bar. Grab your pals and support a gal at these two women-owned locations, and 10% of their sales will be donated to the Teacher Lounge Giveaway project.