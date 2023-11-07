(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A special event for dads and daughters is returning this January.

A Daughter’s Journey, a premier father-daughter dinner dance, is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Broadmoor Hotel. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes dinner, music, a keynote speaker, photo booths, and more.

Frank Djonbalaj, Executive Director of A Daughter’s Journey, and his daughter Nissi have been attending the event for seven years. Frank said it’s a special time the two can share together and the specialized attention makes his daughter feel special.

Nissi said she looks forward to the event every year.

Tickets can be purchased online now at the Daughter’s Journey website above. Djonbalaj said more sponsors are also welcomed and appreciated.