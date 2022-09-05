COLORADO SPRINGS — The Power of One Foundation is helping low-income and single parents put their kids in youth soccer.

Mackenzie Morris started the foundation in 2020 after she didn’t want finances to prevent her daughter from joining youth sports.

The Power of One not only helps children get into youth sports but also helps them prepare for their post-secondary endeavors. They work to mentor kids, find them jobs, help them build their resumes, and offer any additional resources the families need.

Nikki Mcconathy is a recipient of scholarships for three of her kids to play soccer; she says it was transformative for her kids’ mental health.

“My kids joined a team for the first time in their lives, and they just blossomed; they became who they always intended to be. They had friends, they had something to hope for, and they have grown in this program,” said Mcconathy.

To support the Power of One Foundation, you can donate at thepowerofonefoundation.com. You can also text “Give” to (719) 745-8892.