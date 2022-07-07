COLORADO SPRINGS — If you don’t have the time – or the bathtub – to give your dog a bath, help is available. The Dawg Father, Christopher McGee, is running a mobile dog wash.

McGee provides at-home dog care which, he says, makes the whole dog-washing ordeal less stressful for both pets and owners.

The service includes includes ears and eyes cleaned, nails clipped, bath, dry, and de-shed. Plus, McGee says the products he uses are all natural – only the best for the dogs.

The Dawg Father is a veteran owned business that would love to help you with your pups!