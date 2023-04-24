(Manitou Springs, Colo.) — TEDx Manitou Springs is returning next month with ideas worth spreading.

Kristen Baker, the Emcee of the event, and Rob Dubin, one of the selected speakers this year, stopped by the FOX21 Morning Show to share more about what attendees can expect.

The event is Saturday, May 13th and tickets are available now. During the segment, Baker offered a discount code of “FOXYLADY.”

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.