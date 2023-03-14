(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There’s a big party happening this Thursday, March 16 to celebrate and raise money for Sue’s Gift, a local nonprofit that supports women with gynecologic cancer.

Susan Di’Napoli, Executive Director of Sue’s Gift, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to share the details.

Di’Napoli said the party called ‘Teal is the New Green’ will take place at Clay Venues in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The party will include a DJ, 360 video booth, beer, wine, and food made by Luchal’s Soulful Seafood.

There will also be a ‘Best in Teal’ contest and prizes too.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Sue’s Gift website, linked above, or on Eventbrite.