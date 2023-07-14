(COLORADO SPRINGS) — He’s a man on a mission with a message of hope. Rob Decker is the Founder and President of Rise as Lions and Recovery Rebels.

Decker started the non-profit Rise as Lions after his own suicide attempt and recovery journey.

Recovery Rebels is the name of the softball teams he has created which provide a place for others who are struggling to find support and peace through sport. There are currently three teams: a co-ed team, a men’s team, and a team for veterans. They are currently searching for more veterans to join that team.

Derrek Villagrana reached out to Decker when he started his recovery journey and he’s now a Peer Addiction Recovery Coach himself.

Decker said their main goal is to take the shame out of addiction and the recovery process.

Decker also has a podcast with Adam Vigil, called “Unbreakable Messages.” Vigil is a professional MMA Fighter out of Colorado Springs with his own inspiring story. The podcast focuses on people’s triumphant comebacks.