Colorado Springs, Colo. – A local mom is on a mission to help families with children in need of mental health care.

Lindsey Kangas, President and Founder of Bryson’s Chase Foundation, started the organization in 2018 after personally experiencing a lack of resources for her son, Bryson.

Saturday, April 9, Bryson’s Chase is hosting its 3rd Annual Casino Night Gala benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado. Money raised at this event will go towards two respite summer camps for kids this summer.

Details:

Saturday, April 9

Cheyenne Mountain Resort

3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, Colorado Springs CO

5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Hosted cocktail hour, three-course dinner, live auction, casino gaming with $200 in starting chips, end the evening with a DJ and dancing during Bryson’s Chase After Dark

Tickets: Brysonschase.org/event/casinonight