(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time for the Success Collective’s Annual Panty Party and it’s not as risque as it sounds. It’s a fundraising event that raises money and collects feminine hygiene products for women in need. Jessica Daniels, Chief Executive Officer of the Success Collective, and Brittney Hansen, Chief Operating Officer of the Success Collective, shared with FOX21’s Abbie Burke the need in the Colorado Springs community.

Hansen said girls in many local, middle, and high schools are missing one week of school a month because they don’t have access to feminine hygiene products.

Daniels said $55 provides enough period supplies for an entire year for an individual, but every little bit counts. Last year the Success Collective was able to collect more than 60,000 feminine hygiene products for women experiencing homelessness in our community. Needed items can also be purchased from their Amazon Wish List.

The Annual Panty Party is a donation drive, but there’s also an actual party and this year it’s taking place at the new downtown cocktail lounge, Studio 32. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go back to the cause.

The party is happening Thursday night and starts at 6 p.m.