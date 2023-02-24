(COLORADO) — It may be cold outside right now but Spring is right around the corner, so “spring” into fashion with the Outlets of Castle Rock and Silverthorne.

Joining Craig Coffey is Peggy Ziglin from Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne to show off the fashion available from major brands.

Featuring discounts on the big names in fashion like Coach, Michael Kors, and Guess Factory the Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne have a variety of brands. Outlets at Castle Rock feature a savings book that will save you even more money and the Outlets at Silverthorne offer a rewards program, check out their websites for more detail.