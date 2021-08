PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Members of a search and rescue team were hurt as they looked for the body of a hiker who died attempting to climb one of Colorado's most difficult 14ers.

Kelly McDermott of Wisconsin was climbing Capitol Peak alone on Sunday and never returned to the trailhead, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Three members of Mountain Rescue Aspen search and rescue team were injured as they worked to recover his body.