The Golden Bridge Network presents the fourth annual Senior Expo this Saturday in Woodland Park. Angela Waterbury from The Aspen of Woodland Park and Anne Vansant from Summit Home Health Care joined us on FOX21 Morning News with all the details.

The free event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mountain View United Methodist Church at 1101 Rampart Range Road. Tap here for more information.