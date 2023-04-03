(COLORADO SPRINGS) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month and once again a local self-defense studio is raising awareness and giving back by teaching people how to protect themselves.

Ben Skee, owner and instructor at First Strike Krav Maga, is holding two seminars Saturday, April 8th: A woman’s only self-defense seminar and a family protection seminar. Skee said 100% of all ticket sales will go to supporting TESSA and a minimum donation of $15 is required.

Skee demonstrated on FOX21 Morning News two of the moves that will be taught during the seminars.