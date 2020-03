FOUNTAIN, Colo., — Rolling Food Truck puts a spin on classic diner and street food.

Owner Bryce Dillingham is proud to bring a new experience to American favorites including Monte Cristo Egg Rolls, Cuban Grilled Cheeses, and more.

They are located at 101 Fontaine Blvd, 80911.

They are offering take-out options as well, call (719) 351-0646.