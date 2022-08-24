COLORADO SPRINGS — Karen Walldorf of Rocky Mountain Women’s Film (RMWF) and Jess Verplank from Kids on Bikes joined FOX21 in the studio to talk about Rascal Cinema.

Rascal Cinema is a family-friendly event happening Saturday, August 27. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will feature a bike ride with Kids on Bikes and Flipshack, a kid-friendly gym. Families can watch a selection of family-friendly short films under the stars to end the night.

Kids on Bikes’ mission is to help kids lead healthy, happy, active lives through bike riding. They will be at Rascal Cinema with bike decorating and a bike ride.

At 8 p.m. the film program will begin. The films are all short films and will be creative, funny, and thought-provoking. Walldorf said everybody will “love everything.”

RMWF is celebrating 35 years in the community of Colorado Springs. RMWF will host year-round events with activities coming up in September and a film festival in November.

