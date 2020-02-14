Red Roses & Wet Noses at Wag N’ Wash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Love is in the air–puppy love, that is! Wag N’ Wash is hosting two adoption events to help local shelter animals find their forever homes.

The first event is this Saturday, Feb. 15, at the location on Uintah. It’s happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be animals available for adoption as well as additional perks for pet owners and their companions, like free washes for first-time customers, free bandanas with self-washes, and $10 nail trims.

All of the proceeds during Saturday’s event will go to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

A second Red Roses & Wet Noses event will be held next week on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Woodmen Wag N’ Wash location. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will benefit Second Chance Animal Rescue.