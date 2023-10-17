(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Creative Co-op is hosting a Pumpkin Painting Party this Saturday, Oct. 21. The event is open to all ages and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while pumpkins last. It is free and all supplies will be provided, but a donation of $3 per pumpkin is suggested.

The Colorado Creative Co-op is located at 2513 1/2 West Colorado Avenue by Snow White Cleaners in Old Colorado City. It’s been open since February 2014 and is currently home to 14 local artists.

Event Coordinator Mimi Mendenhall shared with FOX21’s Abbie Burke about the event and opportunities for artists looking for places to display their work.

Art currently on display includes traditional and whimsical wall art, pottery, jewelry, gifts and much more.

During the winter the shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and closed on Tuesdays. From Black Friday through Christmas Eve the shop will be open seven days a week.

Find other upcoming events on the co-op’s social media pages on Facebook and on Instagram @coloradocreativecoop.