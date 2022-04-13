COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) are pleased to announce the 7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy.

The Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy provides young adults with a unique opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County. The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are the host agencies for this 4-day class. Some of the courses will include SWAT, K-9, Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, drone presentation, search and rescue, and negotiator training.

The Academy will run from June 13, 2022 through June 16, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The classes will take place at the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy – 4220 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.

Interested applicants must be between the ages of 13-17 to attend the class. Applicants must be El Paso County residents and currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County. Applications must be printed, completed, and received by Monday, May 9, 2022, at 3:00 PM. Please note that the “Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement” must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. Notary Public services for the Teen Academy may be obtained at any of the Colorado Springs Police Department police stations at no cost. For additional information or questions, please contact CSPD SRO Langlais at 719-499-6128 or EPSO SRO Adkisson at 719-208-1397.

Application Link: https://coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/pikes-peak-regional-law-enforcement-teen-academy

Please submit completed applications to:

Colorado Springs Police Department

ATTN: SRO Unit

4110 Tutt Blvd