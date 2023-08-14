(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pasta in the Park, a community favorite event, is returning next week to benefit TESSA.

TESSA is a nonprofit organization serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking in El Paso and Teller Counties through a 24/7 Safeline, a secure safehouse, confidential victim advocacy, legal and housing support, and more.

This year’s Pasta in the Park is taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Myron Stratton Home in Colorado Springs.

14 teams will compete for the best pasta sauce and entries range from black truffle and green chili bases to mac and cheese, alfredo, and traditional marinara sauces.

Guests can enjoy live music while they try sauces, wine, whiskey/spirits, and beers from various local vendors and bid on silent auction packages.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and each ticket includes two signature cocktails from Black Hat Distillery.

Tickets can be purchased on TESSA’s website or by scanning the QR code above.