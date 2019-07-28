Oxymorons Comedy’s latest show to benefit Springs Rescue Mission

Oxymorons Comedy’s upcoming show at Loonees Comedy Corner will benefit Springs Rescue Mission.

Award-winning Oxymorons Comedy will have special guests A&E and Netflix National Comedian James R. Zingelman, The show is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Loonees Comedy Corner.

There will be over $1,000 in raffle prizes from Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, including day passes and rides on the World Famous Terror-Dactyl Giant Canyon Swing. There will also be gift certificates to Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Texas T-Bone, as well as a photoshoot with Spot On Productions, LLC.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for military members, and $5 for students and children under age 16.