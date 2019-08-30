Nominees wanted for Mayor’s Young Leader Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs is looking for young leaders who are making a difference in our community. Nominations are due by the end of the day Friday, August 30.

There are six categories of awards:

Education

Creative Industry

Military Leader

Sports & Wellness

Technology & Sustainability

Community & Economic Impact

Donna Nelson, Spirit of the Springs Program Manager, stopped by FOX21 News to share what type of young leaders the mayor is looking for.

Nominations can be made at https://coloradosprings.gov/mayors-office/page/mayors-young-leader-awards.