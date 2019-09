The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony is hosting its Night of White Lights fundraiser on September 14. Executive director Keven Stewart joined us on FOX21 Morning News with a preview.

The event, which is held at a secret location, includes libations and live music. Guests are encouraged to wear all white attire. Tickets start at $25 for lawn admission, $50 for general admission, and $75 for VIP admission.

Visit nightofwhitelights.com for more information and to get tickets.