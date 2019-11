COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — November 15 is National Bundt Day, and Nothing Bundt Cakes is having a big celebration!

Starting at 11:15 a.m., free confetti bundlets will be handed out to every guest who visits the bakery (while supplies last).

Also, the first 22 people in line will receive free bundlets for a year in honor of Nothing Bundt Cake’s 22nd birthday.

There are two locations in Colorado Springs :

5086 North Nevada, Ste. 120

5925 Dublin Blvd., Ste. 170