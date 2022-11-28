(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holiday season is upon us and there’s no better time to cozy up with the kids and work on a special project. Hannah Lewis and her daughter, Autumn, from Mountain Song Community School, showed FOX21’s Abbie Burke how to make a needlefelt handmade ornament.

Mountain Song is hosting a Winter Faire at the school on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is located at 2904 West Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs, 80904.

The event in Old Colorado City is free and open to the public. Money raised at the event will go to classroom expenses and will help pay for field trips and other costs at the school.