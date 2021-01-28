Mountain Song Community School enrolling new students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This week is Colorado School Choice Week, and parents all over southern Colorado are making big decisions about where their kids are going to go to school next year.

Dr. Teresa Woods, the principal of Mountain Song Community School, stopped by FOX21 News to explain one of the options: a K-8 grade Waldorf Charter School.

Mountain Song Community School is holding a virtual parent information session this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. More information can be found at mountainsongschool.com.

Intent to enroll forms are due January 31, and the enrollment lottery for Mountain Song is February 9.