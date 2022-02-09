Moonchild Candles to melt your Valentine’s heart this year

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nothing says romance quite like a candle, but not all candles burn the same.

Jenny Divitto, a Colorado Springs native, and owner, creator and scent-ologist, for Moonchild Candle Co. LLC, makes 100% soy wax candles, melts, and room sprays. She hand pours the candles in a studio located inside her home and showed FOX21’s Abbie Burke how it’s done. Custom orders are available, and her candles are certified clean burning and free of phthalates, lead, zinc and other carcinogenic particles.

Moonchild candles can be purchased on her website www.moonchildcandleco.com or at local farmers markets & craft fairs. She also has a selection of scents at a few retail shops in Colorado Springs: Sweetwater Flower Market, The Living Room Plants, Pink Canoe Waxing Studio & Good Neighbors Meeting House.

