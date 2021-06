COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The statue of Gen. William Jackson Palmer at the intersection of Nevada and Platte avenues in downtown Colorado Springs will undergo routine conservation work this weekend, according to the city.

Crews will complete the work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. The left lanes of Nevada and Platte avenues will be closed at the intersection so crews can have 360-degree access to the statue. The other lanes will remain open to through traffic.