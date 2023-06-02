(COLORADO SPRINGS) In one week she graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and was crowned Miss Colorado 2023.

Madison Marsh is the first military officer to compete in the National Miss America competition and she is focused on spreading awareness and improving research around pancreatic cancer. Marsh said the cause is near and dear to her after her mother passed away from the disease.

Marsh will compete in the Miss America competition in January, and in the meantime, she will start attending Harvard Kennedy School to work on her Master’s in Public Policy.