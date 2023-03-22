(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than six million people in the United States are currently struggling with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. On Saturday, April 1, funds are being raised for those struggling with it in El Paso County through a fun event hosted by Angels Against Alzheimer’s.

Gina Miller founded the nonprofit in honor of her father, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and later died in 2016. Miller said all money raised at the event will stay local in El Paso County.

Angel’s Against Alzheimer’s is hosting a masquerade ball, “Masked ‘Till Midnight,” Saturday, April 1, at the Doubletree by Hilton in Colorado Springs.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $75 up until March 31. Tickets are also available at the door for $100. More information can be found at angelsagainstalzheimers.com.