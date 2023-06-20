(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — This Saturday, June 24, is the 3rd Annual Pollinator Party in Mantiou Springs and the city will be receiving a special designation as the World’s First Certified Pollinator District.

Melody Daugherty, Executive Director of Manitou Pollinators, explained to FOX21’s Abbie Burke why this designation is so special.

The free Pollinator Party is taking place Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Soda Springs Park, rain or shine.

Family-friendly activities include activity stations, locally-made goods for sale, a native plant sale, and live music by Tenderfoot Bluegrass.

There will also be the inaugural HoneyPalooza tasting contest, where local beekeepers can submit their honey to be judged.

More information can be found on the Manitou Pollinators website, linked above.