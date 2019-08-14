“Legless Legends” take on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two local bilateral amputees are preparing to race up the Manitou Incline and then climb Pikes Peak. It’s all to bring awareness to a good cause and help local veterans.

Thursday morning, Mandy Horvath and Travis Strong will begin their journey. The two plan to summit Pikes Peak on Sunday. They say their goal is to raise awareness for Cars 4 Heroes.

Cars 4 Heroes provides free basic transportation to veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families who are unable to obtain it on their own.

After their climb, Cars 4 Heroes, along with Horvath and Strong, will announce the first Colorado recipient of a vehicle.

To learn more about Cars 4 Heroes, visit cars4heroes.org.

To follow along Horvath and Strong’s journey, follow:

@Cars4Heroes

@lifeproofbionicwoman

@strykerinf

@leglesslegends