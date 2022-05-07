COLORADO SPRINGS — From Texas-inspired kolaches to freshly-made breakfast specials and lunch bites Kolache Shack, a local to-go eatery, is expanding its delicious flavors at a new location in southeast Colorado Springs!

Theneal Hollmon, owner and operator at Kolache Shack, Vice President Marcus Bowers, and other crew members, stopped by FOX21 to share more about the new location and why at Kolache Shack breakfast lives in harmony.

Visit the new location located at 1640 South Circle Drive Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or on Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Want to learn more about Kolache Shack? Watch the videos above and check out the eatery’s website, cobreakfastshack.com.