Kids to Parks event happening May 15 at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Spring is here, and everyone is ready to get outside. Now is a great time to visit and explore your local park. On May 15, Cheyenne Mountain State Park is hosting its annual Kids to Parks event. Youth intern Pru Crawmer joined us on FOX21 Morning News with details.

Kids to Parks is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The event is free, but a park entry pass is required. Activities will include skins and skulls, archery, a craft table, a boat from Lake Pueblo, a backyard bass game, a fire truck, a rock climbing wall, a mobile library, and more.