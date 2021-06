COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Two people were arrested after one of them allegedly pointed a gun at a tow truck driver in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, and police say another driver reported a similar incident a few days earlier.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., they got a call about a man pointing a rifle at a tow truck driver on Half Turn Road, which is just south of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The suspect was driving a silver Chrysler sedan, according to police.