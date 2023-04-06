(COLORADO SPRINGS) — April is Financial Literacy Month and Bree Shellito, Senior Management of Community Impact with Ent Credit Union, shared tips with FOX21 Morning News on how to set up a proper budget.

Shellito said the first step is to define your values and make sure your budget accounts for what you like to spend your money on. Next, find a tool that works for you and choose a budgeting strategy.

There are various budgeting strategies to try including the envelope method, the zero-sum method, automatic method and the reverse method. Shellito explains each one in the video above.

Ent will also hold an online financial literacy seminar Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.