COLORADO SPRINGS — The ARC of the Pikes Peak Region is working to ensure the voices of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are heard.

ARC PPR promotes quality of life for all people, and helps people with I/DD reach their dreams and achieve their goals through exceptional advocacy and a fundamental belief in everyone’s ability to thrive.

An ARC representative joined the FOX21 Morning News team about how to join the movement to recognize that all people deserve respect, understanding, inclusion and opportunities in all aspects of society.

