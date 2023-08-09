(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dr. Erin Amato, a viral TikTok Psychiatrist and author of “Your Mind Redefined,” is on a mission to spread awareness about other options for treatment-resistant depression, like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and an FDA-approved nasal spray.

Amato said the nasal spray Spravato (esketamine), can be a promising alternative in people with depression who are not getting better with traditional treatments. She said she has been offering it in her practice for years but many people are still unaware of its potential.

About a third of people who try antidepressant medications for depression don’t find relief for their symptoms or they deal with intolerable side effects.

