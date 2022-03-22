COLORADO SPRINGS — Spring Break is underway and if you want to keep your kids off screens this week, Matt Brauning has some advice!

Brauning is the author of “Leadership Parenting” and stopped by FOX21 News to share some tips.

Matt’s Tips for Unplugging

U– use time limits before they start

N– new options and choices

P – play their favorite video games with them

L – leave the screens behind

U– understand that adult tasks are fun

G – get up and go outdoors

For more information, visit leadershipparentingbook.com.